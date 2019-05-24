Hampden District Attorney holds annual pasta dinner in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni held his annual pasta dinner in Ludlow Thursday night.

The DA’s extended family always hosts the event at the Ludlow Elk’s lodge.

DA Gulluni was joined by his supporters as well as his family. Some of them have been coming to the pasta dinner since they started.

Tony Salvador told 22News, “I think it’s great. I think it’s a great way to know who is representing you, and who is taking care of your protection.”

This marks the fifth year the DA has held his pasta dinner.

