WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to it, are holding a food drive on Saturday outside of the Big Y in Wilbraham.

In past years, thousands of items of food have been delivered by Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni and dozens of Massachusetts State Troopers in Massachusetts State Police vehicles on the morning before Thanksgiving. The Donations are donated to Rock 102’s Mayflower Marathon, according to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

“Every year the outpouring of generosity is overwhelming, and we are hoping for the same this year. Once again, members of my Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit have stepped up to lead the drive benefitting Rock 102’s Mayflower Marathon, which in turn benefits the Open Pantry. Please look for us outside the Wilbraham Big Y this Saturday and donate to a very worthy cause,” Gulluni stated.

A marked State Police van will be stationed out in front of the Big Y in Wilbraham today from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and staffed by members of the State Police Detective Unit.