Hampden District Attorney’s Office provides gifts to 40 children in need this holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The office of Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni will be providing gifts to 40 children in need this holiday season.

Each member of the office received a wish list from one of the children and then went out shopping. Over $8,000 in gifts was donated by the District Attorney’s office, providing gifts to kids that may have not received anything this holiday season.

“I am so proud of the many members of my staff who have stepped forward and exhibited such generosity for these children. The kids involved in this initiative come from difficult circumstances and this helps give them a joyful experience during the holiday season. More, now than ever, this is what the season is all about,” said Gulluni.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office works with the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (MSPCC) to make this all happen. The MSPCC will collect the gifts and distribute them to the children.