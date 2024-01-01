HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – The yearly list of calls for service for the Hampden Fire Department was released for 2023.

Overall, the department was called 603 times for incidents, which is the busiest year they have had since 2020. There were 17 fires in the town that the members of the department were called to.

Fire Incidents- 17

Motor Vehicle Accidents- 30

Fire Alarms- 66

EMS- 371

Other Calls for Service- 119

Those numbers also include 20 mutual aid calls to five different communities throughout the year.