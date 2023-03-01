HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – (WWLP) – A small Hampden County town is looking to make improvements to its fire department.

The town of Hampden hosted a community conversation to get public input about the town’s needs regarding the fire station. The changes range from making repairs to the current station to building a new one.

“This is a step along the way,” said Jeffery R. McElravy, Tecton Architects. “What we hope to do is build consensus between what the fire department feels is important and what the community feels is important.”

The next step in the process is for the project team to present their findings to the board of selectmen and provide additional design support.