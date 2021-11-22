Hampden man severely burned after adding gasoline to fire

HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – A Hampden man was severely burned Sunday after adding gasoline to a fire in a burn barrel.

According to State Fire Marshal Spokesperson Jake Wark, firefighters were called to Sessions Drive around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning for a reported fire. At the home, they found a Hampden man in his 20s with severe burn injuries. The severely injured man was taken to a nearby hospital then MedFlighted to a Boston hospital for further treatment.

Two other people were also less seriously injured from the fire. One of the victim’s drove themselves to the hospital and the other victim declined treatment.

An investigation into the incident revealed that several family members were behind the home near a fire barrel in the early morning hours. One of the victims placed wet wood in the fire barrel and added gasoline to the fire, when the vapors ignited and badly injured him and also injuring two other people.

“Gasoline should never be used on or near a fire,” said Hampden Fire Chief Poulin. “Gasoline vapors are extremely flammable and can ignite instantaneously. The result can be a flash fire like this one, which badly burned one resident and injured two others.”

“Gasoline fuels some of the tools we use every day, but it should never be used to fuel a fire,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “Keep gasoline capped and sealed in an approved container unless you’re filling the tank of a vehicle, lawnmower, or other item, and remember: gasoline and fire don’t mix.”

The incident was investigated by the Hampden Fire Department, Hampden Police Department, and State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office.