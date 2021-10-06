Hampden National Night Out being held Friday

HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden Police Department is holding an event on Friday for the community to meet their local first responders.

The Hampden Police Department is organizing the “National Night Out” event that is scheduled on Friday, October 8 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Thornton Burgess Middle School located at 85 Wilbraham Road in Hampden. The outdoor family-friendly event features fireworks, a bounce house, and free ice cream.

Demonstrations will be held by fire crews, the K-9 units, the jaws of life, and police helicopters. Local food vendors are going to be available on site. A flu vaccine clinic will be provided by Big Y Pharmacy, identification and insurance card is needed.