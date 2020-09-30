Hampden Papers closing its doors after 140 years of business

by: Brendan Irwin

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden Papers in Holyoke is closing its doors for good. The paper company has been in business since 1880.

In a letter to employees obtained by 22News, President and CEO Robert Fowler announced he will be selling his shares of the company. He cited a continued decline in revenue and the coronavirus shutdown being too much to handle.

Hampden Papers was sold to “Flex,” a Kentucky based company.

In a statement to 22News, the company said, “Hampden Papers is one of the last remaining paper companies in Holyoke, which has long been known as the ‘paper city.'”

