Hampden Police seeking information that could help locate stolen vehicle

HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are asking residents who live on Walnut Drive in Hampden and may have home surveillance cameras for assistance in their investigation into a stolen motor vehicle.

The Hampden Police Department said the vehicle, a dark blue 1966 Chevy Nova, was stolen from a garage on Walnut Street sometime between Thursday, Nov. 19 and Monday, Nov. 23. (Actual photo of the stolen vehicle below.)

The vehicle has a Massachusetts license plate that reads “PROTOR” and the last four digits of the car’s VIN are 8989, police added.

Neighbors who may have video of the vehicle leaving the area or any other information about the theft are asked to contact Detective Trombly at (413) 566-8011 ext. 212.