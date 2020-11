SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden Prep and STCC are teaming up to offer a free program to help adults in the community to expand their business skills.

Taught through the Springfield Adult Learning Center, Hampden Prep allows Hampden County residents to obtain skills that align with employment and career pathways.

The program includes:

Computer Literacy

Workforce Readiness Skills

Career Exploration

Financial Literacy

Certificate Training

