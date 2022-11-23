HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden Senior Center is giving away 175 free Thanksgiving meals on Wednesday.

Hampden Senior Center’s Grab and Go pick-up line for Thanksgiving meals will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday for people that have signed up. They will also be delivering meals to those who are unable to go to the pickup line.

The seniors will be getting a full meal of turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, carrots, corn, cranberry sauce, rolls and butter, and a slice of pie. Also, they will have special treats made by local kids in Hampden.

They want to say thank you to Monson Savings Bank, Polish National Credit Union, Great Horse, Bethlehem Church, St. Mary’s Church, The Reserve, Bluebird Estates, St. Mary’s Faith Formation program, and Green Valley Pre-school for the special treats.