Hampden teenagers fined $750 each for riding dirt bikes on their property

HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – Four kids were riding around on one of their parent’s property Monday when environmental police showed up and handed out citations.

Each teen was hit with a $250 fine for operating an unregistered recreation vehicle and a $500 for operation of a recreation vehicle without a safety certification.

“My son was very upset when he was approached by the officers. All the boys had respect for the officers and after 2 1/2 hours of standing there being questioned, having to show VIN numbers, and writing citations for each kid, that’s 2 1/2 hours. They were very upset, they left my house and, honestly, I feel like it’s pushing them further away from being kids and hanging out in the woods and having fun riding dirt bikes,” said Melanie Beck, the mother that gave the kids permission to ride in her yard.

However, Beck said she was never aware of these rules.

“Just in the last year, my husband and my son participated in two races and not one of those places in Massachusetts asked for the registered vehicle or if my son being 16 had taken the class,” she explained.

Beck’s son Dominic and his friend, Jameson Kertenis, are upset about what happened and about the expensive $750 fine.

“I think it’s outrageous that these people have been riding on there own properties for, I don’t even know how long, and they have no problems. EPA can just show up on your property and ticket you $750. It’s kind of ridiculous.”

Beck is concerned that not enough people in the dirt bike community know these rules and hopes their experience can be one others can learn from.