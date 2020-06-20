Hampden, Wilbraham residents gather to observe 155th anniversary of Juneteenth

HAMPDEN/WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when the remaining enslaved African Americans in the U.S. were told that they were free.

Residents of Hampden and Wilbraham joined in solidarity to observe the 155th anniversary of the African American holiday, Juneteenth. The demonstration was held outside of the Hampden Town Hall and focused on education reforms, especially when it comes to black history.

Casey Lu Simon-Plumb of Hampden said she didn’t learn much about black history until college.

“To us, it’s really important to people like ourselves who didn’t learn this until after high school as well as current students are a part of that process and there is just more of an open forum,” Simon-Plumb told 22News.

White people dramatically outnumber people of color in Hampden and Wilbraham. Drew Weisse of Hampden is calling on his neighbors to do more to address racial injustice and to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

“If you’re scared to approach the topic of race, just because you are a white person, I think that is the first step in general, you have to be comfortable with being a little uncomfortable to be able to grow as a person,” said Weisse.

Organizers are proposing a Racial Justice Education Committee to be formed. They are asking for educators and others who want to be involved to help form the group.