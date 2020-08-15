Hampshire Mall hosts family movie night in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – An outdoor movie event in Hadley Friday night served as both a family-friendly outing and a fundraiser for a local non-profit.

Organizers said more than 150 people came out to see Disney’s Aladdin on the big screen. The movie was shown on a giant portable movie screen in the parking lot of The Hampshire Mall.

The mall teamed up with Friends of Children, a local non-profit that advocates for kids in need, with an emphasis on foster children. The executive director of the agency said families got creative for Friday night’s event.

“I see a lot of the young children dressed in their outfits, in their costumes,” said Joanne Vanin. “People have some characters in the play.”

The Hampshire Mall helped with the spacing of vehicles in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.