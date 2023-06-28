WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampton Ponds State Park in Westfield is scheduled to be closed Thursday due to invasive aquatic species.
According to a news release from the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), officials will be working to control the invasive aquatic species on Thursday, June 29th. The park is expected to reopen on Friday.
There are multiple state-owned beaches and water facilities will be open for the season including Chicopee Memorial State Park and Holyoke Heritage State Park, as well as DCR pools in Agawam, Chicopee, and Springfield. Use this link to find a listing of statewide DCR-designated swimming areas and schedules for the 2023 season.
The weather on Thursday is looking a little drier with partly sunny skies and a chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
Officials also want to remind all visitors and boaters of the importance of safety around water.
- Only swim at or within designated swimming areas. Swimming outside of the designated swimming areas, or at waterfronts where swimming is prohibited can be dangerous;
- Use the buddy system and always tell someone where you are going;
- Keep a close eye on children near the water. Parents and other guardians serve as the first and primary line of safety for their children;
- Teach children to always ask permission before going near the water;
- Avoid consuming alcohol or drugs;
- Drink lots of water;
- Don’t dive headfirst into the water;
- Do not swim during a storm or when there is lightning;
- Make sure you know how to swim. If you can’t swim, keep to shallow areas or use a U.S. Coast Guard-guard-approved life jacket;
- Don’t swim beyond your skillset;
- If caught in a rip current, don’t swim against it. Swim parallel to the shoreline to escape it and then at an angle toward the beach;
- When in a boat, wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket; and
- If a person in your group goes missing, check the water and notify lifeguards and park staff immediately.