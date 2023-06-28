WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampton Ponds State Park in Westfield is scheduled to be closed Thursday due to invasive aquatic species.

According to a news release from the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), officials will be working to control the invasive aquatic species on Thursday, June 29th. The park is expected to reopen on Friday.

There are multiple state-owned beaches and water facilities will be open for the season including Chicopee Memorial State Park and Holyoke Heritage State Park, as well as DCR pools in Agawam, Chicopee, and Springfield. Use this link to find a listing of statewide DCR-designated swimming areas and schedules for the 2023 season.

The weather on Thursday is looking a little drier with partly sunny skies and a chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Officials also want to remind all visitors and boaters of the importance of safety around water.