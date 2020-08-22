Hampton Ponds Plaza welcomes new market

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Storekeepers at Westfield’s Hampton Ponds Plaza has a new neighbor, the Hampton Ponds Market.

Mayor Don Humason participated in the grand opening Saturday morning of Westfield’s newest food store.

Jorge Alvarado and his wife opened the store after moving to Westfield from New York City several years ago.

Mr.Alvarado told 22News, he feels he can be successful facing competition larger Western Massachusetts food stores.

“Friendly, family, we’re a neighbor, I know my customers, we count them as a person, not as a number,” said Alvarado.

Alvarado feels secure in his decision to open his food store during the pandemic. This is a time when the health crisis has forced some businesses to close. He said he abides by all the protocols for the safety of his customers and his staff.