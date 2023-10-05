HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – An outbreak of Hand, foot and mouth disease has been reported in Holyoke Public Schools.

According to a statement issued to 22News, 14 cases have been reported since September 21st. Ten cases were reported within two classrooms at one of the schools, four cases were isolated.

The CDC states that Hand, foot, and mouth is common in children under the age of 5, but anyone can get it. It’s a highly contagious disease, and can spread quickly in schools, but is not considered serious.

Symptoms can include mouth sores, rash and fever. It’s not known which schools are impacted.