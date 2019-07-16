Handful of cases of Shigella reported in western Massachusetts

WESTERN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Health is aware of a handful of cases of Shigella in western Massachusetts.

Shigella is a bacterial infection that can cause stomach pains, diarrhea, or a fever. The infection is common in the summer months and the bacteria can be found in small bodies of water.

The state said the number of reported cases is within its normal reach for this time of year.

One doctor told 22News how the infection should be treated.

“It is treatable with antibiotics,” Dr. Ira Helfand said. “People who are infected should be treated to shorten the symptoms and shorten the amount of time in which they are shedding the bacteria.”

