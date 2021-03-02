Handmade desks created by Agawam, Springfield Lions Club donated to MLK Community Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Lions Club Tuesday performed a timely act of community service for the Martin Luther King Community Center.

A total of 26 of specially built, handmade desks by members of western Massachusetts Lions Clubs were delivered to the Martin Luther King Community Center in the Mason Square neighborhood on Tuesday. They’ll be used by students who belong to the community center.

The Lions service organization is proud of its skillful handiwork.

“They’re beautiful, they’re handmade, every one, they just love it. They want the children to learn to make it, as early as possible, to learn at home,” said Claudette Placzek of the Sixteen Acres Lions Club.

The pride expressed by Lions Club members was matched by the appreciation expressed by community leaders who know the value of these desks to the neighborhood children who’ll benefit using them during remote learning.

State Representative Bud Williams told 22News, “Custom made, high quality, and this is like Christmas. The kids are so happy, so excited. When you don’t have a desk it’s a huge thing.”

Williams, along with Springfield City Councilor Malo Brown, extended a warm welcome to this service club initiative. In the words of Councilor Brown, the Lions club did a wonderful thing not forgetting about the children from the Mason Square community.