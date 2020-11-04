HANG UP: Social Security Administration scam calls

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County Sherriff Nick Cocchi is warning the public of a recent phone scam where callers are claiming to be from the Social Security Administration.

According to Cocchi, the callers claim that your Social Security number has been compromised. Some of the caller ID’s will show an actual agency’s phone number. The calls have been targeting residents in western Massachusetts to try to obtain sensitive information.

With the holiday season approaching, other scam calls include trying to convince you to purchase a gift card because your grandchild has been arrested and the gift card will bail them out of jail.

Cocchi is warning residents that if you receive any calls asking for money or personal information, just hang up. A legitimate official will visit in-person if there is a serious situation.

If you receive such a message you are asked to report it to your local police department or call the Sheriff’s Department’s investigation unit at 413-858-0116.

Tips to avoid being taken advantage of: