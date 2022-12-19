CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s something of a homecoming as Hannoush Jewelers returned to Memorial Drive in Chicopee, not far from their former longtime location at Fairfield Mall.

Members of the Hannoush family were there Monday morning to greet customers at their newest store at 704 Memorial Drive. This is their first presence in Chicopee since Fairfield Mall closed in the early 2000s.

“A lot of people who have come in are Chicopee residents, who remember our first store,” said Abe Hannoush.

The first Hannoush Jewelry store opened its doors close by in 1980. Since then, the family owned jewelry store chain has opened 50 stores throughout New England.