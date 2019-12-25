Hanukkah celebration continues in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hanukkah fun continued Tuesday at LYA in Longmeadow.

Tuesday night, guests were treated with a catered Chinese dinner and live magic entertainment. This is one of several events LYA has organized in celebration of the eight-day festival of lights.

Rabbi Wolff told 22News about what this celebration means for the Jewish community throughout the world.

“Tonight, is the third night of Chanukah and we’re here to celebrate together with members of the community to help spread the light,” said Rabbi Wolff. “The night of Chanukah reminds us of the victory of the Maccabees.”

LYA will be holding more events for the remainder of Hanukkah, including the building of a 6-foot tall LEGO menorah, on Sunday night at the Longmeadow Shops.