Hanukkah celebration continues in Westfield

WESTFIELD, MASS (WWLP) – The 8-day celebration of Hanukkah continued on Friday evening in Westfield.

The Westfield Jewish Congregation hosted the lighting of the second candle. 22News spoke with the spiritual leader of the Congregation Ahavas Achim, Colman Reaboi, who said each light on the menorah may have a different meaning for each person who celebrates the holiday.

“We’re all individuals and we can all have our own meanings as long as they are good meanings with meaningful deeds that backed up by action,” Reaboi said.

The lighting of the menorah will take place each night on the city’s park square.