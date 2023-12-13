SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People of the Jewish faith observing Hanukkah Wednesday evening, while also reflecting on those caught in the middle of conflict in the Middle East; 22News spoke with members of the local Jewish community, who said that right now, the message of Hanukkah remains stronger than ever.

On the 7th night of Hanukkah, the miracle of light continues to be celebrated. People gathered at the Springfield Jewish Community Center to do just that, while also keeping those who were impacted by the conflict overseas in Israel close to their hearts.

CEO of the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts Nora Gorenstein, told 22News, “So that really is a great connection. Hanukkah is about the struggle of the Jewish people to have religious freedom. We are thinking about our ability to celebrate what makes us unique, to celebrate with our neighbors who may or may not be Jewish; but are here to support our right to practice religious freedom.”

The Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts also holding their annual meeting, which for many is a time to reflect on the past year, and how the Jewish community prevails in the face of adversity, especially as concerns about anti-Semitism continue to grow across the nation, intensified by the Israel-Hamas war.

“It’s not secret that the world right now is a very complicated place and America is a very complicated place for Jewish people,” said Easthampton City Councilor Owen Zaret. “This is an important time for us together as Jewish people and show solidarity for each other.”

Local Jewish leaders, like Rabbi Jeremy Master of Sinai Temple, also echoing that need for solidarity, and perseverance, “We just have to keep living our lives and not live in fear. If we live in fear then they win.”

Since the war in Israel began back in October, the Jewish Federation has so far raised over $423,000 for their Israel Emergency Campaign.