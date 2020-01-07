Happy 250th Birthday Beethoven

This is an undated sketch of German composer Ludwig van Beethoven. Beethoven was born in Bonn on Dec. 17, 1770 and died in Vienna on March 26, 1827. (AP Photo)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Ludwig van Beethoven, German composer, and pianist, would have been 250 on December 17.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will read a proclamation and wish Beethoven a Happy 250th Birthday at the Springfield Symphony Hall at 12:00 p.m.

Beethoven was born on December 17, 1770, and died on March 26, 1827.

This celebration will kick off the Springfield Symphony Orchestra’s “All Beethoven!” program that is scheduled for January 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Springfield Symphony Hall.