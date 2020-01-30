Harlem Globetrotter Zeus McClurkin made surprise visit to Shriners Hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A member of the Harlem Globetrotters made a surprise visit at the Springfield Shriners Hospital for Children.

Zeus McClurkin lived up the Globetrotters reputation as ambassadors of good will. McClurkin brought smiles to the faces of every boy and girl he met during his tour of the Shriners Hospital.

His attention to six year-old Mia Finnegan of New York mean so much to her dad.

I think it was fantastic, it’s not just me, they’ve been dealt a terrible break in life and anything you can give them they deserve. They fight every day and they just want to be included like everybody else. Bob Finnegan, Yorktown Heights, New York

McClurkin also had time to stop and talk with 14 year-old Lindsay King Chicopee.

Well it makes me feel happy inside that people like him come here and put a smile on children’s faces. Lindsay King, patient

McClurkin’s visit is in conjunction with the team’s performance at the Mass Mutual center on February 18th.