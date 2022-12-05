SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Harlem Globetrotters will once again be returning to the birthplace of basketball in February.

The team will perform at the MassMutual Center on Sunday, February 5 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are available on the Harlem Globetrotters website. Fans can also buy a Magic Pass which is an interactive event with the team from 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. where you can join the team on the court and shoot some hoops. There is also a meet-and-greet pass available to meet some of the players.

The event is part of the Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour where they will travel across the world along with the Washington Generals. Spectators can expect to see incredible basketball shots and slam dunks.

The iconic basketball team will also be performing this month in Hartford on December 27, Boston on December 28 and Worcester on December 30.