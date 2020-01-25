Harmony House blitz build continues for hospice facility in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The weekend blitz build continues in Chicopee for hospice care facility, Harmony House.

“Today is a big day. We’re setting all the tresses on the roof. Hoping to get it sheathed. In the meantime, there’s a whole crew inside doing a lot of demolition and prep-work for the inside framing,” Harmony House Board of Directors member, Denis Martel told 22News.

Harmony House, a hospice care organization in Chicopee led another weekend of building their future permanent home. On January 25 they put up the roof tresses, a three to four hour task.

“When there’s a worthy reason for doing it, nothing’s too big,” Martel said.

The organization shut down their smaller facility to focus on building a new one on View Street in Chicopee.

They say while the plans are extensive, the future five bedroom home is no match for their team.

The blitz build project started just four weeks ago and they’ve already gotten so much done. They told 22News they’re hoping to be done by June but that all depends on the donations of labor and product.

Almost all of the materials they’re using to build the house and labor is donated from local organizations and companies. On Saturday, Hampshire Towing donated their rotator for the project.

“It’s a great project that Rich is doing for Harmony House. And when I heard what he was doing I figured absolutely, love to volunteer,” Hampshire Towing Volunteer, Alex Bloom told 22News. “This is going to be awesome for families when they’re in desperate need of the services here.”

Harmony House is a space for people with only a few months to live can come to peacefully pass in a home-like setting. They’re run solely off of donations.

They told 22News they’ll continue working every weekend to finish the new facility, so long as weather permits.