Harmony House hosts 2nd ‘Blitz Build’ volunteer construction effort

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Harmony House in Chicopee hosted its second “Blitz Build” Saturday as they continue to construct their new, dream location.

The organization aims to give people a comfortable place to spend the final days of their lives.

The new location will feature five rooms, with outdoor space.

Harmony House had to close their former location in order to dedicate all their resources to completing their dream location.

Volunteers from local building companies, contractors, and amateurs are pitching in with materials and labor, but they are looking for as much help as possible.

Denis Martel a member of the Board of Directors for Harmony House told 22News that qualified volunteer help is much appreciated.

“There will be as many as it takes to get it done, so anybody who wants to help. We need the help,” said Martel. “Qualified people are what we really look for, but anyone is welcome.”

Mattell said they will continue to build every Saturday for the foreseeable future at 66 View Street in Chicopee.