WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In anticipation of West Springfield’s 250th inaugural celebration, the city has welcomed two striking sculptures, Everest and High Five, crafted by the renowned artist Harold Grinspoon.

Positioned near the Veteran’s Memorial at the corner of Park and Elm Street, these installations are more than artistic embellishments; they represent a fusion of creativity, philanthropy, and resilience.

Photo courtesy of Harold Grinspoon Sculpture

Everest, an imposing structure composed of over 200 glass floats sourced from the Asian fishing industry, is a testament to Grinspoon’s ability to turn found objects into compelling art. Discovered at the Brimfield Antique Flea Market, these glass floats, initially part of the fishing trade, have been transformed into a stable pyramid. The sculpture features a large pyramid leading to a smaller one, with a river of spheres connecting the two. Everest, previously showcased at The Mount in Lenox during the SculptureNow 2023 exhibition, brings a touch of the extraordinary to West Springfield.

Photo courtesy of Harold Grinspoon Sculpture

High Five, another masterpiece by Grinspoon, uses reflective steel spheres strategically separated by brightly colored acrylic tubes. Designed with flexible fiberglass, the sculpture exhibits dynamic motion in response to the wind. Grinspoon’s intent with these sculptures is clear – to infuse joy into the community as people interact with these vibrant and dynamic pieces.

Harold Grinspoon, born in 1929 in Newton, MA, is not a typical artist by trajectory. With a successful career in real estate, it wasn’t until the age of 84 that Grinspoon, after overcoming cancer, embarked on his third career as an artist. His personal awakening came with a fallen cherry tree in his backyard, which he ingeniously transformed into his first sculpture, The Beauty of Nature, currently exhibited at Look Memorial Park in Florence.

A philanthropist at heart, Grinspoon, and his wife Diane Troderman, have been instrumental in supporting various causes, including Baystate Medical Center and programs advocating for early childhood literacy, vibrant Jewish community, energy conservation, and the acknowledgment of the Pioneer Valley’s teachers and farmers.

Grinspoon’s artistic journey has been nothing short of prolific. At 94, he has produced over 160 sculptures, each a testament to his experimentation with form, movement, and color. The materials for his outdoor sculptures often come from reclaimed trees, branches, and driftwood, adding an eco-friendly dimension to his work.

The installations in West Springfield are not only a visual delight but also a symbol of Grinspoon’s commitment to enriching communities through art. As the city gears up for its 250th celebration, Everest and High Five stand as beacons of inspiration and creativity, inviting residents and visitors alike to engage with the transformative power of public art.