SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Harriet Tubman Park in Springfield will be getting some renovations after the city received $500,000 from the Healey-Driscoll Administration on Tuesday.

Harriet Tubman Park is one of six parks on the Springfield Legacy Trail, which is a 2.3-mile trail that connects parks in the Six Corners and Old Hill neighborhoods, highlighting the history and the cultural legacy within Springfield. The other parks on the trail include Ruth Elizabeth Park, Samuel Bolden Park, Donna Blake Park, Barrows Park, and Gerrish Park.

According to the City of Springfield, the $500,000 that was awarded will help increase public access and amenities for water-based recreation and both active and passive recreation. Playground equipment, a picnic pavilion, an outdoor fitness station, an outdoor classroom, accessible fishing amenities, open space improvements, tree plantings, and landscaping will all be installed with the award.

The award is part of the Healey-Driscoll administration’s $13 million for park improvements and open space acquisitions across the Commonwealth from the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Division of Conservation Services’ Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities (PARC) grant program. Mayor Domenic Sarno will also be committing $350,000 from Springfield for the project.

The project is anticipated to begin in July of next year and will be completed by June 2025.

Credit: City of Springfield

Credit: City of Springfield

Credit: City of Springfield

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank PBRM Director Patrick Sullivan and his dedicated team for submitting our grant application to the state. Special thanks to State Representative Bud Williams and the neighborhood officials, City Councilor Melvin Edwards and School Committeewoman and Neighborhood Council President Barbara Gresham for their support too. This neighborhood park project will include the installation of a playground and swings, fitness course, picnic pavilion, outdoor classroom, fishing area, water-viewing, open space improvements, tree plantings, and landscaping that will all meet universal design standards. These improvements will greatly enhance the quality of life for the residents in our Old Hill neighborhood.”

State Representative Bud Williams stated, “I want to thank Governor Maura Healey and EEA Secretary Rebecca Tepper for their investment into our Commonwealth’s parks. This neighborhood park project has been a priority of mine for a while and I want to thank Mayor Sarno and Parks Director Patrick Sullivan for their collaborative efforts in getting this project funded and underway. This PARC grant for Harriet Tubman Park in our Old Hill neighborhood will greatly enhance the quality of life and recreational enjoyment for our residents.”

City Councilor Melvin Edwards said, “Harriet Tubman Park is an important neighborhood park for our residents and one that is very special for me. Parks Director Patrick Sullivan and his team do a wonderful job in maintaining and enhancing all of our neighborhood parks and Harriet Tubman Park is yet another neighborhood park that will soon be renovated for everyone to enjoy. This is also one of the few parks that offer recreational opportunities along Lake Massasoit. I am looking forward to seeing the work begin.”

City Councilor Lavar Click-Bruce said, “I want to thank Mayor Sarno, Parks Director Patrick Sullivan, Representative Bud Williams, and Governor Healey for their continued investment into our neighborhood parks and open spaces. These passive and active recreational projects play a pivotal role in enhancing the quality of life and enjoyment for our residents, especially our youth.”

Barbara Gresham, School Committeewoman, and Old Hill Neighborhood Council President added, “I am happy to see yet another one of our neighborhood parks receive funding to enhance the amenities for our residents. Along with Ruth Elizabeth Park and Samuel Bolden Park, our neighborhood parks have received tremendous upgrades over the past few years. I want to thank Mayor Sarno, Parks Director Sullivan, and Representative Williams for their efforts and not forgetting our neighborhoods and the important role our parks and open spaces play not only for our families but our environment too.”

Tom Ashe, Chief of Staff for Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, and Patrick Sullivan, Executive Director of Parks, Buildings, and Recreational Management, joined with State Representative Bud Williams, City Councilors Melvin Edwards and Lavar Click-Bruce, and Barbara Gresham, School Committeewoman and Old Hill Neighborhood Council President were at the announcement on Tuesday.