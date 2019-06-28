Harris Brook Elementary School in Ludlow groundbreaking

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Some children who will attend Ludlow’s new elementary school participated in it’s groundbreaking today.

The children will be among the first to attend the Harris Brook elementary school when its completed in two years. The $60 million facility replaces the more than half century old Chapin elementary school nearby.

The new school is named for the nearby Harris Brook waterway.

Parents were excited to see their children’s participation in Friday’s ceremony.

“That’s what it’s all about, to see the kids excited to go on to the school.” Mike Assaf

Selectboard chairman Derek Debarge said the new school will have state of the art security throughout the building, and air conditioning in the schools’ cafeteria.

“One thing that I endorsed this was about first and foremost, near and dear to me, security. We had two classrooms that were in trailers.” Derek Debarge, Selectboard Chariman

It’s to be a second through fifth-grade school with an enrollment of up to 700 students.