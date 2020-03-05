Harvard professor, political activist speaks at Westfield State University

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – World-renowned political activist and Harvard Professor Cornel West spoke at Westfield State Wednesday evening.

His talk entitled “The Power of Deep Education” focused on race, citizen, love, and leadership. Dr. West, a professor at Harvard’s Divinity School, has also taught at Princeton, Yale, and New York Universities.

West spoke as part of Westfield State’s Anti-Racism Education Project which aims to introduce a multi-cultural perspective to the Westfield Education community. 22News spoke to Dr. West about being in western Massachusetts.

“It’s a beautiful thing you got magnificent people here in West Springfield and I’m just blessed to be here and I come to learn and listen and try to bear witness,” said Dr. West. “It’s always a blessing to be in western Massachusetts.”

Dr. West has frequently been featured on television and has appeared in over 25 documentaries and movies. A book signing and question and answer session followed his lecture.