SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Small businesses that once set up shop at the former Eastfield mall have relocated elsewhere here in western Massachusetts, one store holding its grand reopening Monday evening.

22News spoke with the owner of ‘Hashbury Gifts,’ Frank Cincotta, who moved his store to the Breckwood Shops in Springfield.

He told us between the pandemic and the mall closing, they had to adapt and evolve with the changes, and for some time they were just selling products online. He also explained to us that customers will notice that the storefront has also changed since moving out of the mall.

“I grew up in this area as well, the first movie theater I’ve ever went to was at the Eastfield Mall, a lot of first times just being at the mall period,” says Cincotta. “So it was just tough to see it dwindle the way it did. But I think its exciting to see the new development that is going to be there.”

After 55 years, the Eastfield Mall in Springfield officially closed its doors on July 15th. The Eastfield Mall is expected to be developed into a mixed-use commercial and retail hub in the coming years.