SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boys & Girls Club Family Center is hosting a Haunted Halloween event for the community on Monday.

The Boys & Girls Club Family Center works hard to keep youth safe, especially during the evenings. It is important that the Family Center provides a safe place for the youth and families to celebrate Halloween.

The Family Center staff and volunteers will be giving out candy, while also hosting a haunted club walkthrough. “Halloween is always a fun time for kids to dress up and have fun,” said Keshawn Dodds, the Executive Director. “Why not enjoy a fun and safe time with us at the Family Center.”

“This is a great way for us to connect with our youth inside and also outside of our Clubhouse,” said Raeven Jemeson, the Program Director. “Seeing the community come together and having fun on Halloween is going to be exciting.”

The Haunted Halloween event will be on Monday from 7:00 p.m to 9:00 p.m. All activities will take place inside the Boys & Girls Club Family Center on Acorn Street in Springfield. This event will be free and open to the public.