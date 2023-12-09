WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Want to meet Santa Claus? Then join him for breakfast at the Shaker Farms Country Club on Saturday.

According to a news release from Shaker Farms Country Club, Santa Claus will be taking a break from Christmas preparations to come to Shaker Farms Country Club in Westfield to enjoy some breakfast.

Santa will be arriving at 10:00 a.m. for breakfast, to take pictures, and for some crafts and a raffle. This event is fun for all ages with other activities, including face painting, balloon animals, making tree ornaments, and more!

Seating is limited, and reservations will be accommodated on a first-come, first-serve basis. A portion of the proceeds from the breakfast will benefit the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Springfield.

Ticket prices in advance are $24 for adults, kids under one est for free, kids ages 1-4 are $7 and kids 5-12 are $10. If you buy tickets at the door, add three dollars to the above prices.