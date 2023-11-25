SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Santa Claus will be returning to the MassMutual Center on Saturday.

Breakfast with Santa will be returning to the MassMutual Center to help benefit the Springfield Boys & Girls Club, according to a news release from MGM Springfield. All attendees will be able to meet Santa while enjoying pancakes, scrambled eggs, fruit, and other favorites.

The breakfast will take place on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in MassMutual Center’s Convention Center

Every kid will receive a craft kit to take home with them. Breakfast with Santa includes free admission to The Boys & Girls Club of Springfield’s 23rd Annual Festival of Trees. Attendees will be able to look at over 100 trees in the Exhibition Hall beginning at 10:00 a.m., which all have been donated by local businesses, organizations, families, and individuals.

Tickets are $12 for ages 2-11 and adult tickets are $20, which are ages 12 and up. Children ages 2 and under can get in for free.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of Breakfast with Santa for the upcoming holiday season,” said MassMutual Center General Manager Sean Dolan. “This is a wonderful event to help benefit the Springfield Boys & Girls Club. We are able to bring the holiday magic into the building while helping the community as well.”