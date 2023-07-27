PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Palmer residents may have seen some discoloration in their water recently.

The Palmer Water Department says they recently worked on fixing a valve and are working to flush hydrants in the area of Shearer Street. While flushing is occurring, nearby residents may see a discoloration in their water through Thursday morning.

If you see brownish water coming from your faucet, the water department suggests to use your cold water only.

Massachusetts News

Local News

More Western Mass. News

WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 and provides local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.