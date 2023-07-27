PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Palmer residents may have seen some discoloration in their water recently.
The Palmer Water Department says they recently worked on fixing a valve and are working to flush hydrants in the area of Shearer Street. While flushing is occurring, nearby residents may see a discoloration in their water through Thursday morning.
If you see brownish water coming from your faucet, the water department suggests to use your cold water only.
