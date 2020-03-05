Have you been pulled over for not following the new driving law?

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts’ hands-free driving law has been in effect for more than a week now.

This new law restricts the handheld use of a phone while driving, but for the next month, police can only issue warnings for people who text and drive. Texting and driving endangers you and everyone else on the road, but numerous drivers do it anyway. It’s now illegal under the state’s new hands-free driving law.

Dalton Stoddard of Springfield told 22News, “I feel like it’s going to make the road a lot safer, there’s going to be fewer problems, fewer accidents, fewer chances for any bad thing of happening. I feel like it’s going to do it justice.”

Under this new law, drivers are restricted from having their cell phones in their hands when they are on the road. However, police are still seeing drivers that break this law. In fact, during the first week, this law was in effect, state police issued 578 warnings.

Police can start issuing citations to violators next month. You’ll be fined up to $100 for a first offense and $200 for a second. If you break the law a third time, you’ll be fined $500 and see an increase in your insurance rate.

22News spoke with both Chicopee and Springfield Police who said they are also enforcing this new law and they will begin ticketing for this April 1.