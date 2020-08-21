Have you registered to vote yet?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The state primary is less than two weeks away and time is running out to register to vote.

The deadline to register to vote in the primary is Saturday the 22. The state primary will be held on Tuesday, September 1.

Mail-In voting is already happening, if you plan of mailing in your ballot, election officials must receive your mail-in ballot by election day.

Saturday is also the start of early in-person voting, early voting will be held from this Friday to Friday, August 28.

You can check your city or town’s website for voting hours.

