BOSTON (SHNS) - With a number of recent incidents on her mind, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan told lawmakers on Tuesday that legislation strengthening penalties on those who fire a weapon at a residence has "only become more essential" since she first began supporting it in 2015.

Ryan endorsed bills (H 1803 / S 1064) before the Judiciary Committee that would create a new felony charge for intentionally striking a home with gunfire, punishable by up to five years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000. A similar bill (H 1662) is also being weighed by the panel, which Ryan said "reflects that this is becoming more of an issue across the state."