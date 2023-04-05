CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – From milkshakes, ice cream sundaes, and even non-dairy to huge bomb creations at Roger’s Place in Chicopee, 22News explains the huge variety at this local iconic place.

Roger’s Place is a family-run business that has been serving soft serve for more than 20 years and is home to the ‘Bomb Fill Up Cones‘ for its third season. Roger’s Place is known for its huge portions and was inspired to create the bomb cones by a few desserts seen around the world and wanted to create their own core cones with Roger’s touch on it.

Catherine Westley of Roger’s Place told 22News that the first bomb was created in May 2021 called the caramel walnut whip, a vanilla soft serve filled with caramel, topped with chocolate dip, and rolled into walnuts.

Caramel Walnut Whip Bomb

“I knew that if I was going to do a core cone, it had to be Roger’s way and so here we began just filling with sauces. Now we are putting whole eclairs inside cones, pieces of NY cheesecake, and carrot cake in cones.”

Chocolate Eclair Bomb

Pineapple Coconut Cheesecake Bomb

Carrot Cake Bomb

“We pride ourselves on our creations. I am very proud of it and we never thought it would take off as much as it has and we are very very blessed,” Catherine Westley of Roger’s Place told 22News.

With more than 70 bombs on their menu, ranging from $11 to $15 or more depending on the toppings, these unique flavors have customers saying on Facebook:

“Last night for our lil date the pregnant women finally got what she wanted and that was Roger’s Place Jon did not want to believe me when I told him we can share the ice cream, he thought I was over exaggerating so he still went ahead and got his own…… ,” Jailyne.

“Hidden local gem in Chicopee, MA – Roger’s Place never disappoints with their Bombs ,” Amberlee

“Let me tell you something bruh it was delicious !!! The Samoa bomb was exactly that the make sure to swing by Roger’s Place and get yours before they are all gone #massfoodies,” Donovan.

Their menu also includes fried dough, hot dogs, burgers, chicken, french fries, and more!

Roger’s Place is located at 1016 Chicopee St. They are open Mondays through Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays through Sundays from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. The ice cream shop is also hiring part-time help for the spring and summer months.

7 Day Forecast

The 22News Storm Team has 70-degree temperatures in the forecast for Thursday, a warm day to enjoy ice cream!