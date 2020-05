LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Recreational Department has ordered Haviland Pond off-limits to swimmers and beachgoers this summer.

The recreation department’s decision is noted on the Ludlow Police Department Facebook page. However, the boat ramp at Haviland Pond will stay open through the summer.

The decision to ban swimming and beach going is a continuation of a recreation department decision to close the recreation during August of last summer.