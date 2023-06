LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – An unknown hazardous material was found on the Bliss Park playground on Sunday.

According to the Longmeadow Fire Department, the State Police Hazmat Team, along with Longmeadow Police, Fire, and the Department of Public Works are investigating the material.

The playground will remain closed until further notice, and there is no threat to the public.

22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.