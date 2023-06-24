SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was called to the U.S. Postal Service Bulk Mail Distribution Center for a hazardous materials incident Saturday morning.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews were sent to the distribution center on Fiberloid Street for a hazardous materials incident. A regional hazmat team was also called in to help with the incident.

No injuries were reported and the companies are back in service. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.