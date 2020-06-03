Hazardous materials team called to McDonald’s in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A state hazardous materials team was called to conduct an investigation at a fast food restaurant in Springfield’s Liberty Heights neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Springfield Fire Department Captain Drew Piemonte told 22News the fire department received a call about an unknown substance coming from the range hood at the McDonald’s at 660 Liberty Street at around 3:00 A.M.

Piemonte said firefighters called-in the state hazardous materials team to find out whether or not the substance was dangerous.

As of 5:45 A.M., Piemonte said the hazmat team was still there working.

22News is covering the story, and will bring you any updates as they become available.

