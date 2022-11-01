SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A hazardous materials team had to be called to a Springfield bank on a report of a mysterious white powder Tuesday morning.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told 22News they were called to the TD Bank at 561 Sumner Avenue at around 10:25 A.M. Our 22News crew could see the front of the bank blocked off with caution tape as firefighters worked.

Piemonte says the hazmat team determined the powder to be baking soda. Customers were allowed back inside the bank shortly after noontime.