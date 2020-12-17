Hazardous road conditions in Hampden County due to winter storm

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Snow clean-up from Wednesday’s storm is underway Thursday afternoon and the biggest issue is road conditions.

22News Reporter Katrina Kincade saw in Hampden County that you can’t really see the lanes on the roads which is causing some hazardous conditions for drivers.

Plows are actively clearing main streets and backroads and have been since about 4 a.m. Conditions on the road around Noon are very slushy so drivers need to be careful and go slowly especially when making turns.

22News spoke to one rideshare driver about how they’ve handled the storm as someone who drives as their job.

“Oh, it was bad. I only did like four jobs yesterday, last night when things started. At one point, I had to pull over at Pride and just sit there. You know take it easy, Make sure your wipers are working,” Ruben Nunez Jr, a ride share driver said.

Area’s like West Springfield are seeing about eight to ten inches of snow so residents should give themselves extra time before going out.

