Hazen Paper Company making hand sanitizer for first responders

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke paper company is now making hand sanitizer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hazen Paper Company is donating bottles of hand sanitizer they made at their factory to the city and its first responders.

The Hazen Paper Company has been operating in Holyoke since 1925. They are best known for their holographic covers for the Super Bowl programs. Their president, John Hazen, explained how they’ve been able to make hand sanitizer for the city.

“We work with ethanol. It’s the major component of most hand disinfects. Fortunately, I have a team of chemists, biologists, real technologists here,” he told 22News.

Hazen said their products don’t contain aloe vera gel, so the hand sanitizer looks like a liquid. Although they have plenty of enough product, it’s been a challenge to find enough containers.

Hazen Paper Company has donated 100 bottles to the city already this week and hopes to distribute another 100 next week. They plan to continue making the hand sanitizer, so long as the coronavirus pandemic continues.