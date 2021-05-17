Hazen Paper creates holographic of Springfield’s Basketball Hall of Fame

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremonies were postponed and relocated due to the pandemic but Hazen Paper Company’s 2020 yearbook cover put the Springfield, Massachusetts Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame front and center in holography.

This is the eighth yearbook cover produced by Hazen and commemorates a legendary event at which Michael Jordan inducted Kobe Bryant into the Hall of Fame.

The 2020 cover showcases dynamic holography as the primary visual focus, featuring dominant three-dimensional imagery of the Hall of Fame’s iconic dome. Hazen produced the unique cover holography through an exacting, high-tech, multi-step process within its vertically integrated facility.

“The treatment, with restrained use of printing on top of the holographic images, really unleashed the potential of holography to command attention and engage,” said Hazen President John Hazen.

The limited-edition yearbook cover is a holographic treatment of Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, where the enshrinement ceremony was held and it was designed by GO of Hartford, CT, but printed and numbered by Starburst Printing of Holliston, MA.